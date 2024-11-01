Big Pops Sandwich Shop opens in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – Big Pops Sandwich Shop celebrated their grand opening day on Friday, Oct. 25, at their new location, 57 Pond Street in Ludlow, Vt. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Big Pops, having begun in June with their Airstream in Manchester, Vt.

Since their inception, Big Pops Sandwich Shop has garnered a reputation for serving delicious food with great community spirit. Open every day of the week, their menu features an array of gourmet sandwiches, salads, soups, French fries, and subs that cater to all tastes. From classic favorites to innovative new creations, Big Pops Sandwich Shop has an incredible selection filled with fresh creativity.

At the ribbon cutting, owners Jan Giejda and Luca Sena, and the rest of the team – Paisley Barr, Karen Vargas, and Michael Reyes – stood together along with Okemo Valley Chamber executive director Carol Lighthall, and assistant director Leah Krieble, to celebrate opening day at the Okemo Marketplace.

Drawing on his experiences as an executive chef and his extensive background in hospitality, owner Jan Giejda shared his enthusiasm for bringing his passion for cooking and community to the Okemo Valley. The concept for Big Pops Sandwich Shop was inspired by his grandfather, known as Big Pops, and the community is excited to welcome Big Pops Sandwich Shop to the region.