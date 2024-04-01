Best of Vermont Summer Festival seeks vendors and sponsors

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrates the fourth annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 12-7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., in Ludlow, Vt. This event will take place at Okemo Field on Route 103 in Ludlow. Use of the field was generously donated again by Lead Sponsor Okemo Mountain/Vail Resorts.

This festival is a great opportunity for everyone including locals, new residents, second homeowners, and visitors to enjoy specialty foods; wine, spirits, and brew tastings; artisan products; fine art; live music; agriculture demos; children’s activities, antique vehicles; and more. We are excited to announce Okemo’s Waffle Cabin will be joining the fun. The Best of Vermont Summer Festival will be marketed throughout the Okemo Valley region, the state of Vermont, New England, and the Northeast.

Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates is the festival’s Presenting Sponsor this year. Other sponsors are in process, and will continue to be listed on the chamber’s special festival website, www.yourplaceinvermont.com/best-of-vermont-summer-festival.

The chamber’s festival committee is seeking additional sponsors, vendors, and volunteers. They are also seeking special event sponsors for other special festival activities. Sponsor and vendor forms are now available on the festival website page. To learn more about becoming a sponsor, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/sponsorships. If you would like to be a vendor at the festival, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/vendors. Discounts will be given to participating Okemo Valley Chamber Members, and returning vendors will also be given preferential locations.

Sponsors or vendors who are not yet members of the Okemo Valley Chamber who are interested may join online at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/online-application.

Volunteers are welcomed for the festival committee, as well as for festival set up, break down, and during the event. Those interested in participating may also contact chamber director Carol Lighthall directly by emailing her at clighthall@yourplaceinvermont.com.