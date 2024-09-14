“Ask the Chamber” at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – What does a chamber of commerce do for its community? The Springfield Town Library invites residents to an engaging and informative event, “Ask the Chamber,” on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. This deep dive into local business support will be held at the library, 43 Main Street in Springfield. Executive director Taylor Drinker and Chamber President Mike Schmitt will provide insights into the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s pivotal role in supporting local businesses and community projects.

Attendees will have the chance to explore the Chamber’s various initiatives, and discover how these efforts are driving the growth and prosperity of Springfield. Taylor Drinker and Mike Schmitt will share valuable information on the Chamber’s programs, and answer questions from the community, fostering a deeper understanding of how local businesses and residents can benefit from their work.

“Community Conversations give residents an opportunity to connect with government officials and leaders of our local organizations,” said library director Sue Dowdell. “We encourage everyone to exercise their right to know what is going on in town and, in this case, gain a clearer picture of how the Chamber contributes to our town’s development. Whether you’re a local business owner, a community member, or simply interested in learning more about the Chamber’s impact, this event is designed to provide valuable insights and foster meaningful dialogue.”

For more information about the “Ask the Chamber” event, or to RSVP, please contact the Springfield Town Library at 802-885-3108, email springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com, or visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.