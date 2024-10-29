Advantage Truck Group celebrates 40 years

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Forty years ago, Kevin Holmes invested his life savings of $12,000 to open a Getty gas station in Ashland, Mass., never imagining two years later it would launch the Tri State Truck Repair business that would become Advantage Truck Group (ATG). Today, ATG is New England’s largest Daimler Trucks North America dealer, and includes 400 employees across eight locations.

“When I think about the past 40 years and the journey to get here, it’s the people who made the difference and helped build our success,” said President and CEO Kevin Holmes. “It’s our business partners who believed in us, and each customer who trusted us with their business. Yet no one is more important than every person at ATG, and I am proud to share this milestone with them,” said Holmes.

The first technician Holmes hired 40 years ago and many of its earliest customers are still with the company today. ATG continues to support the next generation and foster their success, making investments in training and providing opportunities for growth within its dealer network.

“Our customers deliver the products and services our families, businesses, and communities rely on every day, and no detail is too small when it comes to the service and support they need. We are an extension of their business, and it takes a remarkable team and the dedication and efforts of every member to make that happen,” Holmes said.

On Oct. 29, ATG hosted celebration events for team members across its dealer network, and offered giveaways to customers who visited any of its eight locations — Raynham, Shrewsbury and Westfield, Mass.; Lancaster, Lebanon, Manchester and Seabrook, N.H.; and Westminster, Vt.

“As we plan for the next 40 years, a commitment to our employees, customers, and communities will remain at the heart of everything we do,” said Holmes.