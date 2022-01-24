AARP free tax preparation

REGION – Beginning Feb. 2 and continuing to April 15, AARP Foundation is providing free individualized tax assistance and preparation for low to moderate income taxpayers especially those 50 and older, however, all ages are welcome. This is done through the Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service. Since its inception, the program has served more than 50 million taxpayers.

Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure their understanding of the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code. Certification training is currently being conducted in preparation for TY 2021 tax filing season.

Vermont Districts 9 and 10, which cover the Windsor and a bit of Windham Counties, has host sites in Ascutney, Hartford, Londonderry, Springfield and Woodstock.

Appointments are required. Following is a list of our host locations and the contact numbers to call for requesting an appointment. When making your appointment you will be given information on what types of documents to bring with you. Depending on the nature of your tax return it may be determined to be out-of-scope for this program. We will make every effort to make this determination as early in the process as possible.

ASCUTNEY – Martin Memorial Hall, 5259, Rte. 5 –Tuesdays starting at 9 a.m.

Call 802-875-2418 and please leave a message.

LONDONDERRY– Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Rte. 100 – Tuesdays, starting at 12 p.m. Call Monday – Friday during normal hours 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 802-824-4343.

SPRINGFIELD – Senior Center at 139 Main Street – Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays.

Appointments starting at 9 a.m. Call 802-824-3016 or 802-345-5415 and please leave a message.