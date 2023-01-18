5th Annual Local Loyalty Program recap and raffle winners

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the businesses that participated in the 5th Annual Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty Program! Special thanks also to our Friend of the Program sponsors: Cota & Cota, HB Energy Solutions, Your Hometown Classic Hits WCFR 106.5, and Whidden Law Office, LLC for helping us to make the whole thing possible. Stamp cards with $100 values were distributed to the participating businesses so that shoppers could receive stamps in exchange for dollars spent. Each time a shopper filled a card, they could enter it into any of the raffles being offered by the merchants. Each merchant collected completed stamp cards for their raffles, and in the end, we tallied up all the completed cards valued at more than $158,700. (And that’s not counting all the partially completed cards). We couldn’t be more thrilled about how well things went this year and we certainly hope the program gave our wonderful businesses a bit of a boost.

We received lots of positive feedback from the participating businesses as well as the folks doing the shopping – it was fun to see everyone getting excited. We were so grateful to be able to bring this fun program to the Springfield area again this winter, and we were blown away by the enthusiasm of local shoppers – thank you to everyone who got involved and assisted us in the collective endeavor to #shoplocal, #lovelocal, and #dinelocal this past holiday season!

Congratulations to all the winners of the 5th Annual Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty Program:

Bibens Ace, Craftsman Versastack Tower Toolbox – Eleanor Keefe

Black River Coffee Bar, $20 gift card and a Black River Coffee Mug – Jamie Harvey

Black River Kwik Stop, $50 Gas Card – Dan Davis

Black Rock Steakhouse, $100 Gift Certificate – Kathryn Young

Boccaccio’s Salon, Gift Basket with Gift Certificate – Jessica Martin

The Copper Fox. $50 Gift Certificate – Laura Skibinski

Crown Point Pub, Gift Certificate to Pub – Wendy Messer

The Dance Factory, $50 Gift Certificate – Kathi Stern

Edgar May, $50 Gift Certificate – Barbara Bye

Gallery at the VAULT, $25 Gift Certificate – Marie Caduto

HB Energy Solutions, Electrical Inspection & Holiday Goody Basket – Yvonne White

Hill Top Grooming, $50 Gift Certificate & Dog Basket of Goodies – Tammy Davis and Ranger

Joe’s Discount Beverage, (three) $50 Gift Certificates – Lori Brown, Colene Barlow, and Michelle Mozuaway

Shannon’s Upscale Resale, four wine glasses with a hand painted winter scene, Gift Card – Maygan Daly

Springfield Farmers’ Market, Gift Basket – Marita Johnson

Springfield Food Co-op, $100 Gift Basket – Carole Corrigan

Tina’s Hallmark, Gift Certificate & Gift Basket – Jeff Bush

Vermont Beer Makers, Gift Basket – Maura Anderson