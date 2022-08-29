38th Vermont Apple Festival accepting sponsors

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Plans for the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 38th Vermont Apple Festival are well underway and we’re looking forward to another wonderful event at Riverside Middle School in Springfield, Vt. This year’s fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. We are currently accepting sponsorships – the deadline for Red Apple, Golden Apple, and Apple Barrel Level Sponsors to be listed on our red iconic reusable shopping bags, which we distribute to the first 300 families at the event, is Sept. 7. Green Apple and Apple Seed sponsorships will continue to be accepted through the end of September. Sponsoring is a great way to support this wonderful event, which is a longstanding tradition in the community, a fantastic opportunity to get your business name out there, and also a way to support the Chamber and the ongoing work we are doing to support area businesses and the revitalization of the Springfield area. For sponsorship information, please email taylor@springfieldvt.com or visit our website, www.springfieldvt.com.