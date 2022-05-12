BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Attention Windham County: Do you have a great business idea, but lack the funds to get it off the ground? The Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation is here to help you succeed. Applications are now open to compete in the 2022 Windham Country Business Plan Competition. This competition is funded by the Windham County Economic Development Program to create opportunities for startups and existing businesses in the region to create and refine their business plans, hone their pitch, and be in the running to receive an award that will assist their project. Applications can be found at www.brattleborodevelopment.com/windham-county-business-plan-competition-2022/.

Applications will be accepted until June 24, or until available seats are filled.

Applicants are expected to present their business idea at one of the following Quick Pitch Events to be held:

Wednesday, June 8 – Flat Iron, Bellows Falls, 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 9 – Trail 87, Dover, 5–8 p.m.

Thursday, June 16 – River Garden Marketplace, Brattleboro, 5–8 p.m.

Thursday, June 23 – New American Grill, Londonderry, 4–7 p.m.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to win $20,000 to start their business and gain practical insights about how to grow a business. For more details on the awards and resources please visit www.brattleborodevelopment.com/applications-now-open-for-the-2022-windham-county-business-plan-competition/.