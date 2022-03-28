Zentangle at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to offer a Zentangle workshop with Lyn Parker Haas on Friday, April 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. This is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create delightful images by drawing structured patterns.

Attendees will draw the patterns using a combination of dots, lines, curves, and orbs to make interesting and beautiful images. The Zen in zentangle refers to the relaxation that comes from the practice of making deliberate, repetitive designs. Tangles are the patterns. Workshop goers will be introduced to eight to ten tangles and will create two or more finished products.

Register by Wednesday, March 30 to attend.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main St.,

Springfield, VT. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org or the VAULT Facebook page for info. Handicap accessible.