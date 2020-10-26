Yvonne Daley discusses her book “Going Up the Country”

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Author Yvonne Daley will be Zooming in at Neighborhood Connections Friday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. to discuss her book “Going Up The Country: When the Hippies, Dreamers, Freaks and Radicals Moved to Vermont.” The book is part oral history, part nostalgia-tinged narrative, and part clear-eyed analysis of the counterculture movement in Vermont, which forever changed the state’s complexion.

As one of those hippies who moved to Vermont during that time, Daley offers an inside look at the movement and discusses the result of how these back-to-landers, political radicals, sexual libertines, and utopians changed our previously conservative state and led us to farm-to-table, Bernie Sanders, and the progressive politics of today.

To register, visit www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org or call 802-824-4343.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency serving the area mountain towns of south central Vermont and is located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Post Office.