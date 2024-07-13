Young artists art parade and gallery walk

LUDLOW, Vt. – Young artists from Ludlow, Cavendish, Proctorsville, Mount Holly, and Chester are invited to attend Art Adventures workshops with Fletcher Farm School for the Art and Crafts. Wonderful local school teachers Marcia Dockum, Rachel Karner, Christa Valente, and Piper Strong have volunteered their time to keep art alive during the summer. The two workshops will bring together 15 young artists to participate in five days of workshops culminating in an art parade and gallery walk on July 19 and July 26, starting at 1 p.m.

Wonderful teaching artist Debi Orton returns from Troy, N.Y., who is also volunteering her time to work with youth in a Silver Fabrication Jewelry workshop. The work done in this youth workshop will also be on display on Friday, July 19. Please come support our local young artists.

Come for a visit and witness the students’ achievements and artistic creations. On Friday, at the end of each session, beginning at 1 p.m., there will be a parade and art show. This is a great opportunity to be inspired by our young talents. Friends, family, and the public are invited to attend.

Thanks to our benefactors, many of the young artists participating in these workshops might not have been able to attend otherwise. Ballard Hobart American Legion Post 36 in Ludlow, the Lynn Reilly Art Fund, and the Society of Vermont Artists and Craftsmen provided scholarships toward tuition. The Ludlow Rotary Club Foundation provided funding for art supplies.

For more information, contact Pollyanna Sidell at pollyanna@fletcherfarm.org or 802.228.8770.