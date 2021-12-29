Yoga on the Mountain

LUDLOW, Vt. – Yoga classes are back at the Spring House for the 2021-22 season. After a long year of social distancing and working out in the basement, yoga is back on the calendar.

Certified yoga instructors, and Lisa Roberge of Mount Holly and Kathy McMahon Ludlow, are teaching one-hour classes each weekend, from Christmas week until the end of the ski season.

Yoga Stretch classes with Kathy are Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. Slow Flow classes with Lisa are Sundays at 10:15 a.m.

The classes are open to the public and are accessible to all levels. There is a fee to participate per class. Private and small group classes are also available.

For more information, or to reserve a spot, contact the Spring House at 802-228-1419.