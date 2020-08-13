Yoga on the green

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – On Saturdays, Aug. 22 and 29, Lori Wright from DG Bodyworks will be offering yoga classes at the Proctorsville Green from 9-10 a.m.

Improve flexibility, strength, and balance in this flow class designed for all levels. Improve circulation, reduce stress, and reduce aging of the brain. Positive affirmations, breathing techniques, and meditation will leave you feeling more peaceful.

Lori Wright, CPT, has been in the fitness industry for over 28 years. She is an ACE certified personal trainer, certified health coach, and holds additional certifications in AFAA, YogaFit, CurvyYoga, and Spinning. Finding ways to bring humor and self-compassion into movement activities, Lori’s mission is to help others fall in love with health and fitness while taking care of the body they have today.

This is a donation-based class, and students will need to bring their own mat, which will be spaced 10 feet apart. Class size is limited, so please call Lori at 603-401-8123 to reserve your spot and with any questions or email loriwright163@gmail.com.

Outside September dates dependent on weather conditions, please inquire.