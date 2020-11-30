Yes, there will be Christmas in Grafton

GRAFTON, Vt. – The Covid-19 pandemic has caused many changes in our lives, but the women and men of the Grafton Fire and Rescue Auxiliary continue to be constant in their support of local first responders and the community, according to Auxiliary President Amber Stevens. She further stated, “You can help in this effort and bring some normalcy to your home as we enter the holiday season by visiting Grafton Village and purchasing a Christmas tree at the annual Christmas in Grafton Festival.”

As part of the festival, the Auxiliary will be selling fresh cut Vermont trees near the Phelps Barn at the Grafton Inn Dec. 5 and 6, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., both days. Later, any remaining trees will be available at the Grafton Village Garage. There will be trees of various types ranging from 5 to 10 feet in height and local delivery can be arranged.

Even though the Christmas in Grafton event will be scaled back this year, it is rumored that Santa may be passing through to check out the decorations around the village on his way to the North Pole. Details are limited at this time, but Grafton Firefighters have been asked to be ready with a fire engine to escort Santa around the village. As more information becomes available, it will be posted on the Grafton Fire and Rescue page on Facebook.