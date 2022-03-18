Ye Vagabonds and Lissa Schneckenburger at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of traditional Irish, Scottish, English, and American folk music by Dublin-based duo Ye Vagabonds and New England fiddler and singer Lissa Schneckenburger on Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Ye Vagabonds – brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn – are a staple of the vibrant and innovative live music and session scene in Ireland. Influenced by Irish traditional music, Appalachian singing, and the 1960s folk revival, they feature original songs as well as folk songs from the British Isles and U.S.

Inspired by her parent’s interest in folk music, Lissa Schneckenburger began playing fiddle at the age of six. In 2001, she graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music with a degree in Contemporary Improvisation, and has been performing and teaching music around the world ever since. Lissa is currently one-third of the Brattleboro-based folk trio Low Lily.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are available in advance, at the door, or for virtual spectating. For information, call 802-387-0102. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test within 48 hours is required for entry to indoor shows, and masks are required while inside the venue.