Yankee Chank to Play in Proctorsville

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association and the Town of Cavendish present another in the continuing series of Wednesday evening concerts on Aug. 9, at 6 p.m., when Yankee Chank will appear on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville, weather permitting.

This concert is sponsored by Murdock’s on the Green Restaurant.

Yankee Chank is a Vermont group that performs traditional Cajun music from the heart of southwest Louisiana. The French-speaking people of eastern Canada, our immediate neighbor to the north, were the inspiration for the southern Cajuns, and thereby inspired Yankee Chank. Since 1996, the band has been performing both Cajun and Zydeco music around Vermont and beyond, using fiddle, accordion, guitar, and bass. The band’s performances offer a distinctive immersion into this unique regional music.

All concerts are free and open to the public. Bring a blanket or a chair and a picnic dinner. Join with friends or make new ones. Murdock’s Restaurant is open for dining. They and Singletons also offer takeout. Please support your local businesses, and please help continue this Wednesday evening tradition in Cavendish.

For more information, please email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com. In case of rain, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for further information.