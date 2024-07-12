Yankee Chank to play in Proctorsville July 17

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Cavendish will present the next in its continuing series of Wednesday evening concerts at 6 p.m. on July 17 with local favorite Yankee Chank appearing on the Svec Memorial Green.

Yankee Chank is a Vermont group that performs traditional Cajun music from the heart of southwest Louisiana. The French-speaking people of eastern Canada were the inspiration for the southern Cajuns and Yankee Chank. The band has been performing Cajun and Zydeco music, using fiddle, accordion, guitar and bass, around Vermont and beyond since 1996, providing a distinctive immersion into this unique regional music.

This concert is sponsored by Murdock’s on the Green Restaurant.

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association coordinates all concerts, which are free and open to the public, on behalf of the town. Bring a blanket or a chair, as well as a picnic dinner, if desired

Murdock’s Restaurant will be open for dining that evening as usual. They also offer takeout, as do Singleton’s General Store and Outer Limits Brewing.

Support your local businesses and help to continue this Wednesday evening tradition in Proctorsville.

E-mail cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com with any questions. In case of inclement weather, updated information can be found on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page.