WOOL-FM upgrades

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – With generous help from our supporters and members, WOOL has recently upgraded its Studio-to-Transmitter link, a significant achievement that has vastly improved the quality and stability of Black Sheep Radio’s broadcast at 91.5 FM.

Through the help of our dedicated volunteers, we also updated our streaming address. If you’re outside of the broadcast area or simply prefer to listen online, just go to our website, www.blacksheepradio.org and click either the ‘Streamer’ button or the ‘Listen’ link. You can choose to connect to the new stream directly, or to the restreaming services TuneIn or Radio.Garden.

On our website, you can also browse our broadcast schedule, renew your membership, make a donation, or purchase Black Sheep Radio swag like T-shirts and stickers. If you’d like to have your own radio show, members are also welcome to sign up to become a WOOL DJ.

We thank you for your continued support to keep “WOOL Black Sheep Radio” on the air and improving.