Wire-wrapped pendant workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Learn to create a wire-wrapped pendant with Thomasin “Alyx” Alyxander at Gallery at the VAULT on Saturday, April 6, from 1-3 p.m. These will be trendy, cool pendants.

You will learn to form a bezel around a cabochon stone using wire. Alyx’s favorite technique is an asymmetrical or organic style, but you can take a more structured or symmetrical approach. There will be a variety of stones to choose from. You can also choose between copper or sterling wire.

The registration fee is discounted for gallery members. There is also a small materials fee, depending on which materials you choose to use. Please register by April 3.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield, and is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org. The gallery is ADA accessible.