Wilder Library hosts Bidi Dworkin Jazz Trio

WESTON, Vt. – Wilder Memorial Library announces its upcoming Bidi Dworkin Jazz Trio concert. The free concert will be held outdoors at the library on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, from 4–5:30 p.m. The Bidi Dworkin Jazz Trio is composed of Bidi Dworkin on vocals, Eric Hangen on keyboard, and Matty Stecks on saxophone.

“It’s an honor to host the Bidi Dworkin Jazz Trio at Wilder Memorial Library,” said Jessica Clapp, Library Director with Wilder Memorial Library. “What a wonderful opportunity to come together during the holiday weekend and enjoy live music. The concert will be such a treat for community members, as Bidi, Eric, and Matty are so talented, and the caliber of music is exceptional.”

“We look forward to playing the upcoming concert at the library,” said Bidi Dworkin, singer, songwriter, and voice teacher. “We’ll play some of our favorite jazz standards, as well as a few contemporary folk and pop tunes.” The concert will be held outside. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or chairs for seating on the grass. All ages are welcome.