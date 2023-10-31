Wild Goose Players presents “Claire in the Chair in the Cimetière”

PUTNEY, Vt. – Wild Goose Players will present “Claire in the Chair in the Cimetière” at Next Stage Arts in Putney, Nov. 10-19, directed by David Stern.

“Claire in the Chair in the Cimetière” is a whimsical comedy about life and death, and finding one’s purpose in the unlikeliest of places.

When 27-year-old Claire moves into the local cemetery, she believes her “real life” will finally begin. Her twin sister Blaire has arranged for everything: food, water, soap, books, clothes. Everything has been prepared for Claire’s long life with the dead.

Except she hasn’t told the local gravedigger, tombstone maker, and undertaker that she’s not dying. Each one of whom, it turns out, have a pressing need for Claire’s life to be as short as possible.

Find out if death is the ultimate punchline in “Claire in the Chair in the Cimetière,” a sparklingly dark comedy that reminds us that in the midst of life, there is death. Or maybe it’s the other way around? Tickets can be found at www.wildgooseplayers.com/tickets.