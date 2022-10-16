Wild Goose Players present “A Little Night Music”

PUTNEY, Vt. – Wild Goose Players will present “A Little Night Music” at Next Stage Arts in Putney, from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20, Directed by David Stern, with Musical Direction by Mary Westbrook-Geha.

Sondheim’s hilarious tour de force exploration of love and sex reveals how our views and actions around relationships have – and have not – changed over time. Featuring some of his greatest music, including the wildly popular “Send in the Clowns,” our modern take on this classic will entrance you.

Winner of four Tony Awards, “Night Music” explores a tangled web of affairs, and the passion, jealousy, suspicion, and exhaustion they create. Our production seeks to look playfully but directly at our collective struggles with sex, partnership, and commitment. As a result, this is a fairly adult musical. Come see this masterpiece, backed by a 12 piece orchestra, come alive in the intimate setting of Next Stage Arts!

Tickets can be found at www.wildgooseplayers.com/tickets.