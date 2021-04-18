Whiting Library’s Green Up & Seed Down, reopening May 1

CHESTER, Vt. – On Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 117 Main St., Whiting Library will be throwing the second annual Green Up & Seed Down celebration. This special outdoor event promotes Vermont Green Up Day, and you will be able to pick up a green bag to collect roadside trash with thousands of other volunteers around Vermont. The Chester Conservation Committee organizes Green Up Day in Chester.

Bags are also available one week prior to Green Up Day at the library, Town Hall, and Chester Hardware. You can make a difference to the environment and in our community by volunteering to pick up roadside litter around town and dispose of it at the dumpster at the Chester Town Garage.

Green Up & Seed Down is not just about picking up things that don’t belong on the ground, but also planting wonderful seeds that do nurture the earth and us. The library will have a seed planting demonstration and activity area with all the supplies and knowledge you need to plant your own seeds. Soil, containers, seeds, and wisdom will be available for all who would like to plant some seeds to take home. There will also be seedlings already sprouted for you if you don’t care to get dirty.

May 1 also marks the unveiling of our new seed library sponsored by Mountain Valley Climate Action. MVCA will be maintaining a community seed library with a wide variety of seeds packets available for you to take home and plant. You can bring extra seeds from your garden to exchange or just take some and enjoy. Whiting Library is thrilled that MVCA seed library will be a new offering at the library for our community to enjoy year-round.

A selection of books from the basement book sale will also be outside for sale by donation at this May 1 event. The book saleroom is overflowing so please come support the library by shopping. All donations go towards buying new materials and supplies for the library.

Lastly, the library staff is excited to announce that the library building will once again be open by appointment starting May 1, 2021. Please call ahead to make an appointment for a time slot between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, or Saturday. The library adheres to Vermont state universal guidance, which limits the number of people who can be safely in the building to four patrons in a pod. Facemasks are required. You can easily make sure there is room for you to come in safely by calling ahead for an appointment at 802-875-2277. We are looking forward to seeing your twinkling eyes inside the library very soon.