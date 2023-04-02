Whiting Library Student Art Exhibit

CHESTER, Vt. – The Whiting Library is happy to host a student art exhibit through the month of April. New pieces of art from GMUHS students are currently on display in the Suzy Forlie Memorial Reading Room. Chester-Andover Elementary School student art will begin being shown on April 4 and will be displayed throughout the library’s first floor. Please come and enjoy the works of some of our talented children in our community.

For more information about library events, please visit www.Whitinglibrary.org or call us at 802-875-2277.