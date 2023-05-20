Whiting Library spring art exhibition

CHESTER, Vt. – The Whiting Library, located at 117 Main Street in Chester, has mounted a new community art exhibit presented by the Stone Village Art Guild through Wednesday, June 28.

The exhibit can be viewed during library hours – Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by the library and take in a variety of art forms – including watercolor, pastel, and mixed media – from talented local artists. There will be an artist reception on Saturday, May 27, from 12-2 p.m.

The Stone Village Art Guild is a welcoming group of artists. The artists in the guild come from both near and far. The group consists of artists of varying insights and starting points, using a variety of mediums. The group meets on Wednesdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Chester’s Stone Village. All artists, with all levels of experience, are welcome to join the group.

For upcoming library events, please visit www.whitinglibrary.org or call 802-875-2277.