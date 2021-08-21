Whiting Library Book Sale

CHESTER, Vt. – Whiting Library’s Annual Book Sale will take place on the library lawn at 117 Main Street, Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until all the books are sold!

The book sale will take place in collaboration with the Chester Festival on the Green, making this event an incredible time to come to Main Street to experience heaps of Chester fun.

The book sale is comprised of donated materials and books withdrawn from the library collection. We have a little bit of everything: from adult fiction to nonfiction, biographies to gardening, art books to histories, picture books to activity books. Everyone will find something to read and entertain.

All sales are by donation with your generous contributions going directly to benefit the library. We use this fundraiser for the purchase of new books and materials, arts and crafts supplies for our weekly kids’ activities, to upgrade library technology, and so much more. Please come out and support the library and attend this great event.

If you would like to donate books for the sale, please read the donation policy on our website first. We are looking for clean, new books and are accepting donations during our regular open hours until Sept. 10. Please no musty, moldy, old, or damaged books. We do not take encyclopedias, dictionaries, travel guides, textbooks, workbooks, tapes, or cassettes. Thank you so much for following these guidelines. We appreciate your support.

We are also looking for volunteers to help out during the sale. We need help with setup Saturday morning at 9 a.m., restocking throughout the day, and also to take the remainders back into the building Sunday at 4 p.m. If you are interested in volunteering, please get in touch with Deirdre at the library at 802-875-2277 or by email at whitinglibrary1@gmail.com.

You can find out more about book donations on the Whiting Library website www.whitinglibrary.org/book-donations and more about the Chester Festival on the Green at www.chesterfallfestival.org. See you at the festival!