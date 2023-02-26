Whiting Library and GMUHS celebrate National Youth Art Month

CHESTER, Vt. – Youth Art Month is a celebration of the visual arts. Celebrated each March, Youth Art Month was created in 1961 by the Arts and Creative Materials Institute to emphasize the importance of visual arts for students. This year’s theme is “Your Art, Your Voice.” Whiting Library Director Pamela Johnson-Spurlock is collaborating with Green Mountain Union High School art teachers Marcia Dockum and Christa Valente to showcase examples of student work from the middle and high school. The exhibit is open to the public during library hours starting Wednesday, March 1, and will last until Tuesday, March 28.

The month of March is set aside to promote art education. Art is an important tool as a means of expression for students of all ages. Art helps children explore their thoughts and emotions, and translate them into something creative. Students become more self-aware, communicate better, and have an improved sense of self-esteem and well-being when they practice the arts. For more information about Youth Art Month, please visit www.councilforarteducation.org/youth-art-month/. For upcoming library events, please visit our website, www.whitinglibrary.org or call 802-875-2277.