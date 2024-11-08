“Where the Rivers Flow North” to screen in South Londonderry

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Vermont Film Festival returns Nov. 14, with a showing of “Where the Rivers Flow North.” The time is 7 p.m., and the venue is the Depot, on Route 100 in South Londonderry.

Set in 1927, “Where the Rivers Flow North” tells the story of an old Vermont logger (Rip Torn as Noel Lord) and his Native American mate (Tantoo Cardinal as Bangor) who face the extinction of their way of life, when the building of a giant hydro dam threatens to flood them off their land. Lord and Bangor face emotional and physical challenges as they struggle with the power company, unforgiving terrain, and their quirky relationship.

The movie also stars Michael J. Fox, and features appearances by Vermont’s own Treat Williams, Sam Lloyd Jr. and Sr., and Rusty DeWees. It was directed by noted Vermont filmmaker Jay Craven. It was filmed in the St. Johnsbury area of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom in 1993.

The Vermont Fim Festival is presented by a consortium of the Weston Historical Society, the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, and the Friends of the West River Trail. It features movies either filmed in Vermont, or which attempt to portray it though actually filmed elsewhere.