“When Objects Talk Back” with Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library presents The Paranormal Couple, Cody Ray DesBiens and Satori Hawes, at The Great Hall, 100 River St., in Springfield, Thursday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. for their presentation of “When Objects Talk Back: A look into Haunted Objects and Paranormal Research.”

During this presentation, you will explore the origins of haunted artifacts, have the chance to see some of the alleged haunted objects that have been recovered by the couple during their actual paranormal investigations, and hear the creepy yet intriguing stories that accompany each item.

From the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Nation” series, they are paranormal investigators and researchers with The Atlantic Paranormal Society, which was founded by Satori’s father (Jason Hawes) in 1990.

After working together on a few TAPS cases, they found that they had a connection to each other like no other. Cody and Satori found that when they are together, it seems that they have the ability to open a door to intelligently communicate with the other side. What makes their communication different than psychics or mediums is that others can hear intelligent communication as well. This ability has enabled both of them to gain a better understanding of the other side and to help bring messages to those who need it most.

Aside from investigating, Cody and Satori are also the curators of “The Paranormal Couple’s Haunted Museum of Objects, Oddities, and Curiosities.” What started out as a few reportedly haunted items from clients grew into a large collection of objects from around the world.

Today, The Paranormal Couple has dedicated their time and care to those in need, both living and dead. They are passionate about saving haunted objects from destruction and helping those who feel the need to rid themselves of said pieces. Together, Cody Ray and Satori are bringing their collection on the road to educate and inform others about haunted objects, trigger objects, and the care and precautions that come with them.

This event is free and open to the public. Any questions, please contact Tracey at 802-885-3108 or stlvtprograms@gmail.com.

Thank you to Friends of Springfield Town Library for sponsoring this event.