Weston Theater Young Company presents “Junie B. Jones”

WESTON, Vt. – Weston Theater Company’s (WTC) Young Company (YoCo) takes audiences young and old on a musical adventure with “Junie B. Jones: The Musical,” playing at Weston’s Walker Farm Field and touring southern Vermont from June 20 – July 7.

Celebrate the timeless spirit of childhood and the enduring power of friendship with “Junie B. Jones.” Based on the beloved children’s book series, this vibrant and hilarious musical adventure follows the unforgettable antics of that irrepressible first grader, Junie B., and her quirky, lovable friends through the ups and downs of elementary school. With catchy tunes, infectious energy, and a heartwarming message, this production will leave young and old with smiles on their faces and an appreciation for the joys of growing up.

The production is directed by former artistic director of Constellation Stage & Screen, Kate Galvin, who says “I’m old enough to have missed out on the ‘Junie B. Jones’ series during my childhood, they didn’t come out until I was a teenager. But reading them as an adult has been so delightful. I immediately related to Junie, right down to the experience of getting glasses for the first time. Her impulses are strong and not always right, but she always grows from her experiences – and that’s what we should all value in ourselves and our children.”

Weston welcomes back Young Company alum Maya L’Abbe as the irrepressible Junie B. Jones, and Aidan Curley returns as Herb. Recent Marymount Manhattan College graduate Nicky Redd joins the cast as Mr. Scary, and recent Pace University grad Mayumi Rhone joins the Young Company as May. Recent Boston Conservatory graduate Isa Sánchez makes her Weston debut as Lucille, as does recent CAP21 Molloy graduate Evan Gibley, as Sheldon.

Returning to Weston for his second year as the YoCo music director is WTC YoCo alum Tommy Bergeron. Jeremy Yaddaw returns to coordinate music. Nathan Fister joins the creative team as choreographer. Maggie Jackson designed the sets. Summer Lee Jack designed the costumes for the production.

This is a free performance, but reservations must be made in advance online at www.westontheater.org, or by calling the Weston box office at 802-824-5288.

Following “Junie B. Jones: The Musical,” embark on a mystic quest in “Pippin,” escape to the Appalachian mountains in “The Porch on Windy Hill,” and question the fabric of reality in “The Woman in Black.”