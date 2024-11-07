Weston Theater Company Winter Cabaret returns

WESTON, Vt. – Kick off the winter season in Weston with Weston Theater Company’s beloved annual Winter Cabaret. This fun, festive, and tastefully irreverent tradition is sure to get you in the holiday spirit – and provide enough joy and laughter to carry through to the new year. Proceeds from this event will benefit the theater’s ongoing effort to bring its free Young Company tour to towns across central and southern Vermont.

Weston icon David Bonanno, last seen on Weston’s stage in Season 88’s productions of “The Woman in Black” and “Pippin,” will emcee the show. Joining him are former Young Company members and Weston alumni, and together they’re bringing you an annual tradition – this time full of all new skits and songs.

Says Weston Theater Company’s executive artistic director Susanna Gellert, “We’re thrilled to be presenting our Winter Cabaret for its seventh annual rendition, and are looking forward to sharing this wonderful holiday tradition with friends, neighbors, and visitors to Vermont. As in years past, this holiday favorite will be performed as a benefit to support Weston’s Young Company. We are hard at work preparing for the 2025 season – Weston’s 89th – and one of its highlights is sure to be our Young Company tour, which is free to all and enjoyed by children and families throughout Vermont. By joining us at the Winter Cabaret, you are helping to ensure that we can continue to bring this important and fun summer show to communities across the state.”

The event will be held on Dec. 6 and 7, at 7:30 p.m., at Walker Farm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 13, and can be purchased at www.westontheater.org, or by calling the box office at 802-824-5288.