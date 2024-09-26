Weston Theater Company presents “The Woman in Black”

WESTON, Vt. – Question the very fabric of reality with “The Woman in Black,” playing Oct. 2-20, at Walker Farm.

Fear and fascination collide in this critically acclaimed adaptation of Susan Hill’s classic ghost story. Young solicitor Arthur Kipps is sent to a remote English town to settle the affairs of the recently deceased Alice Drablow. While there, he unwittingly unravels a sinister and haunting mystery. With each heart-pounding revelation, this spine-tingling adventure unveils the chilling secrets of a past that refuses to stay buried.

The haunting production is directed by Jacob Basri, whose work has appeared at Rattlestick, Lincoln Center, The Tank, Dixon Place, Urban Stages, The Flea, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Columbia University School of the Arts, Wow Haus, Williamstown, YMTC+, Yale Summer Cabaret, and the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale. Says Basri, “I am so excited to share Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s haunting novella ‘The Woman in Black’ with Weston audiences. The play is both an intimate ghost story and a love letter to the theater. With just the simplest of elements, and our spellbinding company of actors, the audience will be transported from the bustling streets of London to the foggy English countryside – through graveyards, treacherous quicksand, and a haunted mansion. It’s an unnerving revenge story that will grip you right up until its frightful conclusion – the perfect play for fall.”

Weston welcomes back David Bonanno, who, after playing King Charlemagne in Weston’s 2024 production of “Pippin,” returns to play Arthur Kipps. Lucas Dixon returns as Young Kipps. Weston welcomes Grace Guichard for her Weston debut as The Woman. Michael Cassara casts the show.

Weston welcomes Julie Foh as the dialect coach. Scenic designer Marcelo Martínez García sets the stage for this spooky tale. Costume designer Aidan Griffith decks the cast out in their Victorian and ghostly attire. Evdoxia Ragkou joins the creatives as sound designer, and Yichen Zhou rounds out the team as lighting designer.

Discounts are available for Vermont residents. Tickets are available online at www.westontheater.org, and by calling the Weston box office at 802-824-5288.

Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high-impact events; enrich the theatergoing experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a nonprofit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community.