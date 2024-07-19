Weston Theater Company presents “Pippin”

WESTON, Vt. – Weston Theater Company takes audiences on a magical quest for the meaning of life in “Pippin,” playing at Weston’s Walker Farm Theater from July 24 – Aug 17.

Unleash your imagination and join the company as they journey the world over to become extraordinary, stopping along the way in military glory, revolutionary fervor, and romantic bliss. With unforgettable songs such as “Corner of the Sky” and “Morning Glow,” and amazing dance numbers, this classic musical will have you snapping your fingers and tapping your feet to its infectious score. “Pippin” reminds us that sometimes, simple joys are the most magical.

The show is directed by Weston’s own executive artistic director, Susanna Gellert, whose previous Weston directing credits include “Singin’ in the Rain” (2023), “Hair” (2022), “Ring of Fire” (2021), and “The Fantasticks” (2019). Prior to leading Weston, Gellert was associate producer and director of the studio at New York’s acclaimed Theatre for a New Audience, producing award-winning productions of Thornton Wilder’s “The Skin of Our Teeth” and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s “An Octoroon.”

Says Gellert, “I am so excited to bring ‘Pippin,’ a classic of the modern musical era, to life in Walker Farm. It’s a heartfelt, enchanting story with a magical blend of music and dance, adventure and passion, comedy and drama, all brought together through a timeless story of one person’s desire to live a life of purpose. Our incredible team of actors, designers, and theater makers have embraced the heart and soul of this much-loved musical, infusing it with new energy that will make our imaginations soar.”

Gellert considers Walker Farm the perfect stage for this musical, saying “It has been especially gratifying to bring ‘Pippin’ to life in the Lyman Orton Theater at Walker Farm. The intimacy of the space has given us the opportunity to embrace one of the musical’s most central messages: that, sometimes, the extraordinary really is just within reach.”

Michael Cassara, CSA, with over 500 film and theater credits, casts the show. Weston welcomes Rixey Terry to the stage as Pippin. Young Company alum Tomias Robinson returns as The Leading Player, and David Bonanno returns as Charlemagne. Spencer Dean makes his Weston debut as Lewis, as does Courtney Arango as Fastrada. With an extra special drumroll, Weston announces the return of its matriarch Barbara Lloyd as Berthe, whose many Weston performances over the years include “Oklahoma,” “The Glass Menagerie,” and the WTC’s 1987 production of “Pippin,” where she also played the role of Berthe. Jessie Lawyer returns to Weston as the Dance Captain, and Alia Munsch makes her Weston debut as Catherine. Rising Maple Street School sixth grader Liv Scott and rising Maple Street School fifth grader Brooklyn Pergament make their Weston debuts doubling in the role of Thea. Weston’s 2024 Young Company composes the ensemble, fresh off their tour of “Junie B. Jones: The Musical.”

Returning to Weston for this production are music director Larry, and Jeremy Yaddaw is the music coordinator. Felicity Stiverson returns to Weston to choreograph the show’s legendary numbers. Weston alum Frank J. Oliva is the set designer, and Jessica Crawford returns as costume designer. Seasoned Weston creative Scott Zielinski returns as light designer, and Charles Coes joins the creative team as sound designer.

Discounts are available for Vermont residents. Tickets are available online at www.westontheater.org, and by calling the Weston box office at 802-824-5288.

Following “Pippin,” escape to the Appalachian Mountains in “The Porch on Windy Hill,” and question the fabric of reality in “The Woman in Black.”