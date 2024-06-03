Weston Theater Company presents “Jersey Boys”

WESTON, Vt. – Weston Theater Company takes audiences for a musical ride chronicling the rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in “Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons,” playing at Weston’s Walker Farm Theater

from June 12 – July 13.

Rock out with four young men of the 60s as they rise from the streets of New Jersey to conquer the music industry and forge friendships that stand the test of time. One of the greatest sensations in the history of popular music, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will sweep you off your feet with doo-wopping melodies that resonate today. The hits just keep coming, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” “Jersey Boys” is the ultimate celebration of the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll. It’s the Tony- and Grammy-Award winning musical you won’t want to miss.

Weston’s production of this iconic musical is directed by John Simpkins, known for his Drama Desk-nominated production of “Bloodsong of Love” (Ars Nova), and many collaborations with Tony nominee Joe Iconis. Simpkins says “Our team is excited to have the Weston audiences experience the epic musical ‘Jersey Boys’ in the intimate Walker Farm space. In addition to the iconic and legendary songs of The Four Seasons, the show is full of history, offstage intrigue, and the price of success and fame. Join us as four kids singing under a streetlamp in New Jersey can help us all remember the power of music and friendship.”

The show introduces Adam Marino as Frankie Valli. Also new to Weston are the performers playing The Four Seasons: J.P. Qualters as Tommy DeVito, William Spinnato as Nick Massi, and Aidan Cole as Bob Gaudio.

Weston welcomes Matt DaSilva as Bob Crewe, and Dan Teixeira as Norm Waxman. Weston Young Company alum Allie Seibold plays Francine Valli. In their Weston debut, Gabby Harker plays Lorraine Delgado, and Elaine Cotter plays Mary Delgado. Also joining Weston for the first time is Damien DeShaun Smith as Barry Belson, and Michael Barra as Gyp De Carlo. Dante D’Antonio plays Joe Pesci, and Nick Case plays Hank.

Choreography is by Natalie Malotke. Weston welcomes back costume designer Tracy Christensen. Bringing the stage from the 50s to the 70s is set designer Lee Savage, whose awards include Helen Hayes, NAACP, and Connecticut Critics Circle. Lighting design is by John Lasiter. Mike Tracey joins the team as sound designer. Bringing you the beats we all know and love are music director Darren R. Cohen, and seasoned Weston alum Jeremy Yaddaw returns as music coordinator. Director, actor, and composer Miles Messier orchestrates from the keyboard, and performer Calyx Ryu, guitarist for the band Jack Flowers and Petal Tones, plays guitar. Sean Decker plays electric bass, and Amanda Lee Morrill is on drums. Last but not least, Kate Forman joins on woodwinds.

Discounts are available for Vermont residents. Tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288.

Following “Jersey Boys,” catch the irrepressible Junie B. Jones in “Junie B. Jones: The Musical,” embark on a mystic quest in “Pippin,” escape to the Appalachian mountains in “The Porch on Windy Hill,” and question the fabric of reality in “The Woman in Black.”

Discounts are available for Vermont residents. Tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288.

programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a nonprofit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at www.westontheater.org.