WESTON, Vt. – After successful seasons in the past two years, Weston Pop-Up University returns in March with a new list of fun and informative courses. The ten-class schedule invites you to cook with the chef from The Hub at Weston, learn some Broadway dance steps, try some cartooning with a local artist, taste some wine with a local restaurateur, and more. The classes are led by local people who have expertise in an amazing array of areas – from vegetable gardening to artificial intelligence to how stage lighting works.

“This is our version of March Madness, a great chance to go online, learn new things, and have some fun together,” said Deb Granquist, one of the organizers of Weston Pop-Up University. “We had an amazing turnout last year and look forward to a whole new lineup of fabulous courses this year. Hope to see you on Zoom!”

Last year, Weston Pop-Up University successfully turned to an online platform, and though courses will be on Zoom again this year, they’ll be a lively and informative hour.

“It’s a “pop-up” because it emerges in the month of March and goes away in April,” said Granquist. “It’s called a “University,” but it’s really less formal – just a way to offer entertainment and learning opportunities to the people of our community through a month of programs led by local folks.”

Everyone is invited to participate and classes are free. Registration is required; some of the classes are limited in size. You can see the whole lineup of classes and register at www.westonpopupuniversity.org.

  Founded in 2019, Weston Pop-Up University is a grass roots organization that is for Weston, Vt. and neighboring communities. Our goal is to bring creativity, idea,s and people together to have fun and strengthen our community. Weston Pop-Up University classes are all taught by friends and neighbors in support of building a stronger community. All classes are free, but registration is required. For more information, visit our Facebook page and www.westonpopupuniversity.org.

