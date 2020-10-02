Weston Playhouse presents a virtual evening with David E. Sanger

WESTON, Vt. – New York Times’ national security correspondent David E. Sanger returns to Weston for a virtual fundraising event featuring a special lecture about his new HBO documentary “The Perfect Weapon,” based on Sanger’s 2018 book “The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age.”

Sanger is the author of two bestsellers on foreign policy and national security: “The Inheritance: The World Obama Confronts and the Challenges to American Power” (2009) and “Confront and Conceal: Obama’s Secret Wars and Surprising Use of American Power” (2012). He served as the Times’ Tokyo bureau chief, Washington economic correspondent, White House correspondent during the Clinton and Bush administrations, and chief Washington correspondent.

In his career, Sanger has been a member of three Times teams that won the Pulitzer Prize. He has also won the Weintal Prize for diplomatic reporting for his coverage of the Iraq and Korea crises, the Aldo Beckman prize for coverage of the presidency, and, in two separate years, the Merriman Smith Memorial Award, for coverage of national security issues. “Nuclear Jihad,” the documentary that Sanger reported for Discovery, won the DuPont Award for its explanation of the workings of the A.Q. Khan nuclear proliferation network. A regular contributor to CNN, he also teaches national security policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

Weston’s Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert says, “David Sanger’s annual visit to Weston Playhouse Theatre is among our most anticipated events, and we are thrilled that he is joining us again this year to share his unique insight and unparalleled expertise. Sanger will be with us at an incredibly timely moment, weeks before the election, and days after the release of his new HBO documentary. WPTC has a long history of offering civic and community-based conversation alongside its artistic mission, and this annual event is a hallmark of that work.”

Tickets go on sale Oct. 7, 2020 and include Sanger’s talk and a question-and-answer session with the audience, moderated by Wayne Granquist. This event is a critical fundraiser for Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, especially during this Reimagined Season.

Each ticket purchased provides vital income as we support our artists through the creation of new work, provide a variety of artistic programming free of charge to an expanding audience, and prepare to serve our community for seasons to come. This event is “pay what you will,” letting you determine the price option that makes the most sense to you while supporting the theatre. Households sharing a Zoom screen need buy only one ticket to participate.

The HBO documentary premieres Oct. 16 – just two days before this event – and the first 200 ticket purchasers will receive a special code from HBO to view the documentary free of charge. Reserve your spot before they sell out. This event is presented on Zoom. Meeting information will be sent via email one hour before the event.

The Box Office at the Weston Playhouse remains closed, but staff will be returning voicemails left on the Box Office line at 802-824-5288.

Weston’s Reimagined 2020 season is presented by the Vermont Country Store with support from the Weston New Works Fund.