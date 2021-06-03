Weston Playhouse announces Walker Farm Music: Summer Edition

WESTON, Vt. – Weston Playhouse Theatre Company presents an 85th Anniversary Celebration Series kicking off with Walker Farm Music: Summer Edition. Join nationally recognized musicians June 26, July 3, and July 4 at 7 p.m. under the Tent at Walker Farm.

Music Curator Jed Hughes has joined forces with Weston to put together a series of eclectic, exciting events. These shows are “pay what you will” events. This concert series is sponsored by Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, The Vermont Sales Group.

First in the series, Kat Wright returns to Weston June 26 after her incredible 2020 sold out Walker Farm Music winter series performance. Kat, whose voice is both sultry and dynamic, delicate yet powerful; gritty but highly emotive and nuanced, has been described as “a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse.” Add to that voice enough stage presence to tame lions, and the combination of feline femininity proves immediately enchanting. It’s funky in spots and beautiful all over. And it hurts a little… like it should.

Coming to Weston July 3 is Upstate – at times known for a large ensemble of eclectic instruments and musicians, while at others for featuring dazzling three-part vocal harmonies. Upstate has always been a band that writes honest songs and 2021 is shaping up to be their most truthful year yet. Audiences can count on what the group has always been known for: musicianship, harmony, and a “leave-it-all-up-there” show.

Closing out the series is The Suitcase Junket July 4. Matt Lorenz’s vision, manifest in The Suitcase Junket, developed in the tension between the grand and the solitary – grand in its imagery, sound, and staging and solitary in its thrift and self-reliance. What instruments he requires, Lorenz builds from scratch and salvage. What parts five players would perform, he performs alone. The spectacle of his one-man set bears constant comparison to legends of showmanship, brilliance, madness, and invention.

Tickets are on sale now. Reserve yours at www.westonplayhouse.org.