Weston Museums open for summer season

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Historical Society’s museums are scheduled to open on Saturdays beginning July 2 through Columbus Weekend. Hours are: Old Mill, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 1 – 4 p.m. for the Farrar-Mansur House.

The Farrar-Mansur Museum was built as a home and a tavern in the late 1790s. It contains two floors of period-appropriate (1800 – 1850) furniture and accessories on display. Learn the history of Weston pioneers Polly and Oliver Farrar.

In 2022, the FM will host a special display of memorabilia, entitled “Forever Here,” celebrating the life of Albert DeCell, graciously lent by his wife, Karnie Goller DeCell. Albert called Weston home for the 91 years of his of his life and was a leader of numerous Weston civic and volunteer organizations. On July 2, there will be a short program of dedication at 2 p.m. and light refreshments will be served in the Tavern Room.

Albert served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He married Karnie Goller, of Londonderry, on July 24, 1955. They established DeCell Painting and award winning DeCell’s Christmas Trees. He served on the Weston Fire Department, as Overseer of the Poor, on the Selectboard, as chair of the Weston Bicentennial Commission, with the Weston Recreation Club, Wantastiquet Rotary, Church on the Hill, Masons, VFW, American Legion, and local snowmobile clubs.

The Weston Mill Museum dates from 1780. In 2022, it sports a new water wheel, installed by a team of skilled volunteers. The Weston mill is perhaps the only example in southern Vermont capable of milling grain by waterpower.

Milling demonstrations are given every Saturday and visitors to the Mill will also discover a remarkable collection of old tools and machinery, all in a beautiful, pastoral setting beside the West River.