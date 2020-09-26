Westminster West Community Fair online fundraiser

WESTMINSTER WEST, Vt. – The Westminster West Community Fair is a fun and festive annual event that attracts people throughout the region. It also is the largest fundraiser annually for the Congregational Church of Westminster West, a sanctuary and gathering place for people of all ages from many communities, in times of joy and sorrow, celebration and contemplation, rest and renewal. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, there will be no in-person community fair in Westminster West this year.

However, you can participate in the community’s online auction. There are great items and wonderful values. Find holiday gifts, birthday presents, or something special for yourself. You may bid whatever amount you want, as high as you want to go. The funds generated from the auction will help support the community church as a gathering place, welcoming presence, and calm voice during challenging times.

You can view all auction items at www.westminsterwest.org.

Bidding opens Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. and closes Saturday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. Email your bid to Cheryl Charles at cherylcharles01@gmail.com for the item or items of your choice. The highest bid for each item will be the winner. Once all the bids are in, the winners will be notified via email and arrangements will be made for delivery. Winners will be notified within 24 hours. For additional information, contact Cheryl Charles at 802-376-8093 or cherylcharles01@gmail.com.