Westminster Community Festival coming Sept. 14

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Westminster Community Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (rain date Sept. 15), on the grounds of the Westminster Institute, 3534 US Route 5, and First Congregational Church of Westminster. Admission is free.

Celebrate the 100th year of the Westminster Institute by dedicating the North Room as the Dascomb Room.

See the showcase of the Westminster Congregational Church, just down the street from the institute. Find out about the newly restored stained-glass windows, and some history of the structure that was completed in 1835 and raised in 1902-1903. Get a guided tour of the building, and listen to music from its historic pipe organ.

Display your creativity. The Creative Community Collage features the work of more than 25 local artists, quilt-makers, writers, and others in the Westminster Institute’s Big Hall.

Cater to your stomach with a barbecue by Westminster Fire and Rescue; bike-powered smoothies by the Bellows Falls Community Bike Project; chili, baked potatoes, and sausage at the church; and caramel apples from the Bellows Falls High School Class of 2026.

Delight your ears with music by the Inlawski Brothers, the Milkhouse Heaters, and Westminster’s own Intercept.

Celebrate our agricultural legacy. Farmers of Westminster, a tent featuring information on local farmers and farm products, and farmers to answer your questions. There will also be sweet corn to munch on, a live sheepherding demonstration, and hayrides.

Showcase our history. The Westminster Trivia Game by the Westminster Historical Society will test your child’s knowledge of our storied history, with a chance to win prizes. There will be history displays by the Westminster West Library and Westminster Historical Society. See more of Westminster’s fascinating history upstairs in the town hall, and at the William C. Bradley Law Office.

Showcase our town. More than two dozen vendors and exhibitors of local products and services will be on hand.

Find out more at www.westminsterfestival.org, or contact us at westminsterfestival@gmail.com.