Westminster Cares honors eldest citizens

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, Westminster Cares and town residents recognized Westminster’s 90-plus-year-old citizens during the annual Celebration of Aging. The event was held outdoors, on the back lawn of the Institute. Guests of honor, their families, and members of the community were in attendance. The weather cooperated for a beautiful, sunny day to honor our oldest community residents with lunch and a presentation.

The ceremony included a presentation by Pete Harrison, vice president, addressing each of the honored guests. Interesting family history, places they’ve lived, companies they’ve worked for, and stories about their lives in the community were presented. This year, the audience got to hear each guest of honor’s favorite song.

Westminster currently has ten residents who are 90 years of age or older. All ten still live independently in the area: Bob Gay, Charlotte Kurkul, Lois Woodard, Libby Mills, Natalie Patrick, Jo Crocker, Lee MacDuffie, Bill Smidutz, Paulie

Kissell, and Randy Major. Although there weren’t any “newcomers” this year, eight residents were able to attend the event. Of the ten, one is 91, two are 92, two are 93, two are 94, one is 96, one is 98, and one will turn 100 in December of 2022.

Many attendees had not seen one another in several years. Bob Gay, Charlotte Kurkul, and Lois Woodard all attended grade school together. They enjoyed reminiscing and catching up on their lives.

Westminster Cares board and committee members decorated tables with mums and gourds; made and served food and refreshments; and thanked honorees for their contributions to the community. Next fall we will include anyone born in 1933 or earlier – if that’s you or someone you know, please give a call 802-722-3607 to let us know.