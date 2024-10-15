Watercolors by Brad Dunbar at Project 9 Gallery Space

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Arts and Museum Project (RAMP) is pleased to exhibit watercolors created by local artist Brad Dunbar at Project Space 9 in Bellows Falls. The work captures still lifes, landscapes, and birds.

Dunbar, a native Vermonter, was raised in Springfield, and his education in the public school system introduced him to ceramics, and sketching and charcoal drawing later in college.

While raising a family and running a business, he did not have time for artwork, but always enjoyed nature, gardening, and being outside. In the 1970s he was able to study with Les Sheehan in Saxtons River, and after retirement he has had more time to explore the watercolor medium and, in his words, has “always preferred the appearance of watercolor and the relationship between paper and pigment.”

The Project 9 Gallery space is a public gallery in the lobby of the Exner Block, located at 9 Canal Street in downtown Bellows Falls. The building was renovated and opened in 2000 to provide affordable housing, with a preference given to artists, and includes six retail storefronts in the building.

An opening is planned for Friday, Oct. 18, from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit will run Oct. 18 – Dec. 31. The public is encouraged to attend.

Project Space 9 is wheelchair accessible; call in advance to make arrangements. For more information, please contact RAMP at 802-463-3252, or ramp@sover.net.

RAMP acknowledges the Vermont Arts Council, The National Endowment for the Arts, Chroma, The Windham Foundation, and Stewart Property Management for helping to support its mission.