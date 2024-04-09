Watercolor workshop with Robert O’Brien

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Saxtons River Art Guild (SRAG) announces a one-day workshop given by Vermont watercolorist Robert J. O’Brien on Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., at the United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street, Bellows Falls, Vt. Workshop fees are discounted for SRAG members. SRAG will have coffee and tea, please bring a lunch.

The theme of the workshop is “spring landscapes”. Students will learn how to paint the subtle colors of spring using reference photos. Composition and painting light and shadow, will be explored in this workshop. Please bring your watercolors, paper, and a reference photo, preferably of a spring scene, to work from. For a demonstration, Robert will work on a landscape, while explaining each step of the painting process. You will be working on your own artwork as Robert does his demonstration. A critique and class discussion will be held at the end of the session. If needed, Robert will have several reference photos available to work from. This is open to all abilities, with some drawing and watercolor experience suggested. Robert J. O’Brien has been painting in watercolor for over 40 years, and is a popular workshop instructor. More information and images of his artworks can be found on his website, www.robertjobrien.com.

For Workshop Registration or more information, please contact Carolyn Berglund at poohbear@ne.rr.com.