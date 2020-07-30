Walpole Players to hold Sunday evening play readings on the common

WALPOLE, N.H. – Like most of the other groups in town, the Walpole Players have been unable to hold any of our planned events, nor hold any in-person meetings this spring. It was with heavy hearts that we canceled our annual Radio Follies only two days before the performance. Then, as the days went by, it became sadly clear that our Old Home Days production, indeed the entire Old Home Days celebration, would not take place.

However, now that we are able to safely gather out of doors, we have been meeting informally on the town common Sunday evenings to read through scripts just for the fun of it, with the idea that just maybe we will find one that could become an outdoor performance later in the summer or early fall. This has been a welcome change and fun activity for our group!

These readings are for everyone and all ages, so we would like to invite anyone who is interested to stop by the bandstand any Sunday at 4 p.m., rain or shine, to join us and take on a role. We tend to stick to comedies, and we try to choose plays that aren’t too long so that we are finished around 5:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity to try us out if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be a part of a theatrical production. Please bring a water bottle and your own lawn chair. For more information, go to www.TheWalpolePlayers.org.