Walpole Players to hold readings on the common

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Walpole Players have announced that last year’s popular Readings on the Common are returning. Beginning Sunday, May 2 at 4 p.m., the Walpole Players will be holding our weekly meetings for Readings on the Common. These readings are not performances, rather simply reading through an assortment of scripts to choose one or more for another outdoor staged reading later in the summer.

The readings were inspired by the need to only gather outdoors last summer and early fall led to a staged, costumed, and properly distanced reading of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” on the common before an audience. This year’s readings will hopefully lead to one or more similar performances.

Anyone and everyone are invited to join us as participants, as these readings are not meant to have an audience. This is a great way to discover your inner thespian! We will meet near the Bandstand on the Walpole Town Common. Please bring a lawn chair, water bottle, and a mask just in case one is needed.

Please email WalpolePlayers@gmail.com or call 603-756-2535 if you need more information.