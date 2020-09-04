Walpole Players presents reading of “The Importance of Being Earnest”

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Walpole Players are back! We hope you will come out to see our staged reading of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” Saturday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m., on the Walpole Town Common.

This witty comedy about the trivialities of late Victorian society is sure to be a lot of fun. The performance is free and open to the public. Please remember to bring your choice of seating. In the case of inclement weather, the performance will take place the following Saturday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.

Please email WalpolePlayers@gmail.com for further information, or check our website: www.TheWalpolePlayers.org. The website will announce a rain postponement by 2 p.m. on the day of the show.

Please note that all social distancing requirements and guidelines will apply. Family and friend groups should seat themselves at least six feet from other groups. If it is not possible to maintain a six-foot separation while seated, masks must be worn if attendance reaches 100 people or more, per New Hampshire governor’s Emergency Order 63.