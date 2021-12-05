Walpole Players present radio play, “It’s a Wonderful Life”

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Walpole Players are excited to be returning to the Helen Miller Theater in the Walpole Town Hall with a live holiday performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” a live radio play by Joe Landry, Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

This well-loved holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, with a small ensemble of actors playing dozens of characters as the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds until one fateful Christmas Eve.

The audience will be seated in dinner theater style and should bring their own food and drink. Seating is limited with six people to a table and a total of 10 tables each night – so make your plans now to attend. Why not get the whole family or a group of friends together and reserve an entire table just for your group?

Tickets can be purchased and table reservations made at Galloway Real Estate, 47 Main Street, in Walpole. Please email WalpolePlayers@gmail.com or call 603-756-2535 for more information.

For the safety of our audience members, actors, and our community at-large, everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask upon entering the building. Once you are seated at your table, you may remove your mask, but your mask must be worn if you leave your seat at any time for any reason. We also request that audience members be fully vaccinated. We will not be requiring proof of vaccination status, but we will be checking temperatures at the door. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be asked to leave and a full refund will be given.