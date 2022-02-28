Walpole Players present Annual Radio Follies

WALPOLE, N.H. – If you’ve been cooped up with Cabin Fever, the Walpole Players have the perfect remedy. After a two-year hiatus, the Cabin Fever Radio Follies will be back on March 12, 2022 in their Helen Miller Theater at the Walpole Town Hall. Be prepared for an evening of intrigue, laughs, and a trip to the Wild Wild West. You’ll recognize the familiar voices of Fibber McGee and Molly, Bob and Ray, Jack Benny, and make the acquaintance of Doc Savage and his not-so-able assistants.

The audience will be seated at tables in a dinner theater setting. Please plan to bring your own food and drink to enjoy before and during the show (don’t forget to bring your plates and utensils).

We’d like to extend a big thank you to Mascoma Bank in Walpole, where tickets can be purchased in advance. Tickets can also be bought at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Check out the website at www.TheWalpolePlayers.org, the Facebook page, or call 603-345-0230 with questions.

For the safety of our audience members, actors, and our community at large, everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask upon entering the building. Once you are seated at your table, you may remove your mask, but your mask must be worn if you leave your seat at any time for any reason. We also request that audience members be vaccinated. We will not be requiring proof of vaccination status, but we will be checking temperatures at the door. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4°F or higher will be asked to leave, and a full refund will be given.