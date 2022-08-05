Walpole Players hold auditions for “Hansel and Gretel”

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Walpole Players of Walpole, N.H. will be holding open auditions on Aug. 28 and 30 for the classic Grimm’s Fairy Tale, “Hansel and Gretel,” to be directed by Mike Wright. Based on the story first published by the Brothers Grimm in 1812, “Hansel and Gretel” tells the tale of a young brother and sister who must use their courage and wits to outsmart an evil witch. This play has roles for adults and children.

Auditions for “Hansel and Gretel” will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 4–5 p.m. and on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 6–7 p.m. at the Helen Miller Theater upstairs at the Walpole Town Hall. Come and try out for a part in this dramatic and exciting retelling of the classic Grimm’s Fairy Tale. Performances are the last two weekends in October.

We are also always looking for volunteers who love theater and community events but don’t want to appear on stage. There are lots of opportunities to get involved – set construction, props, costumes, production assistants, advertising, concessions, and more. Remember, you can’t have Community Theater without the community.

For more information visit www.thewalpoleplayers.org or email WalpolePlayers@gmail.com.