Walpole Players hold auditions for “A Christmas Story”

WALPOLE, N.H. – It may be August, but get ready for Christmas. More specifically, get ready for “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” Get in the holiday spirit early by auditioning for The Walpole Players’ holiday production of the musical version of the 1983 comedy classic.

Auditions will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, from 2-5 p.m.; and Monday, Aug. 12, from 6-8 p.m., upstairs at the Helen Miller Theater at the Walpole Town Hall in Walpole, N.H. Callbacks and additional auditions will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, from 6-8 p.m. This production is sponsored by Mascoma Savings Bank.

“A Christmas Story” is a musical version of the 1983 film comedy about a young boy named Ralphie Parker, who wants an official Red Ryder carbine action BB gun for Christmas. With music by Oscar- and Tony-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “The Greatest Showman”), this promises to be a fun holiday event for the whole family.

“A Christmas Story” has a large cast of children, teens, and adults. The show will be performed at the beautiful Helen Miller Theater in Walpole, N.H., in December. We are looking for children and adults who love to perform. All roles are open.

If you would like more information, please visit The Walpole Players’ Facebook page. If you would like to audition, but can’t make it on the audition dates, please email us at WalpolePlayers@gmail.com.